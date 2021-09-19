Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 14,874 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,874 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.