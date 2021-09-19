O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,357 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 373.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $599.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.24 and its 200-day moving average is $553.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.