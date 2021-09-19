ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Tops $0.0497

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $104,306.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00130732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047265 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

