FUD.finance (FUD) Price Tops $8.59 on Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.59 or 0.00018000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $202,873.28 and $3,735.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00130732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047265 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

