Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.07.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $380,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $836,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $511,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 6.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.37. 1,308,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion and a PE ratio of -94.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

