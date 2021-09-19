Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 25.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $19.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,325.37. 368,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,219.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

