Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,421. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.