Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 4,302 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.57. 7,119,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,183. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

