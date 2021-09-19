2,126 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,412 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.