International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in International Paper were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 138.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 629,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 365,244 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in International Paper by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $56.60 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.