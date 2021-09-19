United Maritime Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 20.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,462.52. 4,614,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,445.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3,340.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

