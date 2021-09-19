Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $261,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.05. 629,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,871. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

