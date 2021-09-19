IDEX Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $261.63 million and approximately $149.65 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00130685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047279 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.