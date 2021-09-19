Public Index Network (PIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $27,041.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00070988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00120670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00174439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.53 or 0.07026075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,713.19 or 1.00114439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00850996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.