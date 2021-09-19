Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) vs. Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Financial Contrast

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -9,449.56% -130.86% -99.54% Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brickell Biotech and Sana Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sana Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.12%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Sana Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 34.98 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.87 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($11.56) -2.16

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

