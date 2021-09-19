Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Expands By 91.4%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 67,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

