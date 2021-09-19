BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Update

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $47.49. 1,119,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.63, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $698,846.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,947.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,275 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

