VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.