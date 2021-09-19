People s United Financial Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 2,384,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,561. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

