People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

BWA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,607,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,965. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

