Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 193,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,768. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $458.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

