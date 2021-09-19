Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.62 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

