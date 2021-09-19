Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 6,146,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,381. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

