Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Stake Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. 110,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

