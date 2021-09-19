Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,746,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,436. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

