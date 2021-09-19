Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 136.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

