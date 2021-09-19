XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Trimmed by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

