Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,367 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.94. 30,927,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

