Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $435.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

