Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,771,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,263,000 after acquiring an additional 122,075 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 974,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 565,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. 8,419,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

