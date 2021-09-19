Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT at $175.96

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 747,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $122,403,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

