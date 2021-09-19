Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112,542 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Twitter by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 9,813,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,199,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

