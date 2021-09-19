Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 409,544 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7,305.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 409,544 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Trimble worth $33,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.59. 2,800,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,771. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

