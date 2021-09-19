Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.56 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $3,483,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,878.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,748.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,569.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37,564.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $966.74 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

