Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

