Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 520 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

URI traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.46. The stock had a trading volume of 920,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

