JustInvest LLC Has $969,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 275.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

