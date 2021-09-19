Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,217 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in UDR by 60.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,750. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Truist lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

