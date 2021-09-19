Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,723. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

