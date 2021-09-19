31,347 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $248.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,007. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.97.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

