AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,874 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.73. 14,155,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,460. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

