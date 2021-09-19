Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Rises By 100.0%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of KGSDF remained flat at $$14.95 during midday trading on Friday. Kungsleden AB has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

