Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Increases By 96.3%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 16,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

