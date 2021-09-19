Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Grows By 98.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE MHN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 37,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,629. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.