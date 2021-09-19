Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Grows By 98.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 37,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,629. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,477,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

