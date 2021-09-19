Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,994. Yext has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,044,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,666,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,737 shares of company stock worth $1,121,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

