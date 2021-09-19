Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WST traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.62. 575,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

