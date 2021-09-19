Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 25.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 13,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $608.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,099. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $300.70 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.65 and a 200-day moving average of $611.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

