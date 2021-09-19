CVI Holdings LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,339,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,836,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of INVZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 596,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

