Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $59.36

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 752,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,588. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

