Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €813.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €813.55 ($957.11).

Several research firms recently commented on KER. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Kering stock traded up €14.70 ($17.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching €637.20 ($749.65). 419,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €720.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €688.24. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

